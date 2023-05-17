Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CSIQ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian Solar Inc (Symbol: CSIQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.80, changing hands as high as $38.95 per share. Canadian Solar Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSIQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSIQ's low point in its 52 week range is $26.0699 per share, with $47.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.72.

