Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CSGP

In trading on Monday, shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.64, changing hands as high as $81.75 per share. CoStar Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSGP's low point in its 52 week range is $68.256 per share, with $100.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.98. The CSGP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

