Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CSCO

In trading on Monday, shares of Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.48, changing hands as high as $42.49 per share. Cisco Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $32.4001 per share, with $50.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.54. The CSCO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

