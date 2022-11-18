Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CSCO

In trading on Friday, shares of Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.43, changing hands as high as $48.04 per share. Cisco Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $38.605 per share, with $64.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.70. The CSCO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
