Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRZBF

In trading on Thursday, shares of Commerzbank A G (Symbol: CRZBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.45, changing hands as high as $6.92 per share. Commerzbank A G shares are currently trading up about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRZBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRZBF's low point in its 52 week range is $5.15 per share, with $9.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.83.

