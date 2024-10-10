Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRWD

In trading on Thursday, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $305.51, changing hands as high as $314.49 per share. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRWD's low point in its 52 week range is $170.17 per share, with $398.3271 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $309.30. The CRWD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

