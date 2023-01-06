Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRUS

In trading on Friday, shares of Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.35, changing hands as high as $77.28 per share. Cirrus Logic Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRUS's low point in its 52 week range is $61.94 per share, with $95.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.32.

