Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRTO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Criteo S.A. (Symbol: CRTO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.97, changing hands as high as $26.21 per share. Criteo S.A. shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRTO's low point in its 52 week range is $20.56 per share, with $40.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.20.

