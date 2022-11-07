Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRSR

In trading on Monday, shares of Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.35, changing hands as high as $16.72 per share. Corsair Gaming Inc shares are currently trading up about 10% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRSR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRSR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.96 per share, with $26.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.50.

