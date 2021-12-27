Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRL

In trading on Monday, shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $373.09, changing hands as high as $375.60 per share. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRL's low point in its 52 week range is $243.365 per share, with $460.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $375.25. The CRL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

