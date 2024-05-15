Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRDO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.18, changing hands as high as $18.98 per share. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRDO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRDO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.55 per share, with $23.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.