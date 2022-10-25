Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRDO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd - Ordinary Shar (Symbol: CRDO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.63, changing hands as high as $13.04 per share. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd - Ordinary Shar shares are currently trading up about 10.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRDO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRDO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.61 per share, with $18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.97.

