Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crane Co. (Symbol: CR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.18, changing hands as high as $97.09 per share. Crane Co. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CR's low point in its 52 week range is $72.47 per share, with $108.665 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.