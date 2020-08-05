Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CQP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.84, changing hands as high as $36.17 per share. Cheniere Energy Partners L P shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CQP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CQP's low point in its 52 week range is $17.75 per share, with $49.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.13.

