Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CPX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Capital Power Corp (TSX: CPX.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.70, changing hands as high as $52.73 per share. Capital Power Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPX's low point in its 52 week range is $33.90 per share, with $68.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.29.

