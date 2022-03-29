Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CPRI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.67, changing hands as high as $57.98 per share. Capri Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPRI's low point in its 52 week range is $45.05 per share, with $72.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.25.

