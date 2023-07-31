Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CPE

In trading on Monday, shares of Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.00, changing hands as high as $37.46 per share. Callon Petroleum Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPE's low point in its 52 week range is $28.91 per share, with $50.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.10.

