Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CPE

In trading on Friday, shares of Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.12, changing hands as high as $42.72 per share. Callon Petroleum Co. shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPE's low point in its 52 week range is $31.23 per share, with $66.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.25.

