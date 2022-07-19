Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (Symbol: CP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.39, changing hands as high as $73.81 per share. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CP's low point in its 52 week range is $64.37 per share, with $84.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.68.

