Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - COTY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.01, changing hands as high as $9.10 per share. Coty, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COTY's low point in its 52 week range is $6.47 per share, with $11.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.10.

