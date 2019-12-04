Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - COT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cott Corp (Symbol: COT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.48, changing hands as high as $13.60 per share. Cott Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.72 per share, with $15.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.58.

