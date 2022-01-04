Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - COPX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Copper Miners ETF (Symbol: COPX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.35, changing hands as high as $37.57 per share. Copper Miners shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COPX's low point in its 52 week range is $29.21 per share, with $46.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.57.

