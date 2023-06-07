Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CNX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.43, changing hands as high as $16.64 per share. CNX Resources Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.36 per share, with $24.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.55.

