Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CNMD

In trading on Monday, shares of CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $136.49, changing hands as high as $136.89 per share. CONMED Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNMD's low point in its 52 week range is $108.44 per share, with $159.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.72.

