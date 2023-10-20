Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CMPGF

In trading on Friday, shares of Compass Group plc (Symbol: CMPGF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.45, changing hands as high as $26.86 per share. Compass Group plc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMPGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMPGF's low point in its 52 week range is $20.051 per share, with $28.8905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.