Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CMPGF

In trading on Friday, shares of Compass Group plc (Symbol: CMPGF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.45, changing hands as high as $26.86 per share. Compass Group plc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMPGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CMPGF's low point in its 52 week range is $20.051 per share, with $28.8905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.86.
