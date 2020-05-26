Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CMI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $161.16, changing hands as high as $163.00 per share. Cummins, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMI's low point in its 52 week range is $101.025 per share, with $186.725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.57. The CMI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

