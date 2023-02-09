Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CME

In trading on Thursday, shares of CME Group (Symbol: CME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $188.73, changing hands as high as $189.63 per share. CME Group shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CME's low point in its 52 week range is $166.545 per share, with $251.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.89. The CME DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
