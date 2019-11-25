Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CMD

In trading on Monday, shares of Cantel Medical Corp (Symbol: CMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.75, changing hands as high as $76.19 per share. Cantel Medical Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMD's low point in its 52 week range is $63.47 per share, with $93.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.92.

