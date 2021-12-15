Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $175.32, changing hands as high as $175.83 per share. Clorox Co shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLX's low point in its 52 week range is $156.23 per share, with $231.1099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $175.82. The CLX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.