Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.53, changing hands as high as $34.75 per share. Clearwater Paper Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLW's low point in its 52 week range is $27.30 per share, with $45.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.