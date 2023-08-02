Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.32, changing hands as high as $38.01 per share. Clearwater Paper Corp shares are currently trading up about 16.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLW's low point in its 52 week range is $29.22 per share, with $46.4799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.