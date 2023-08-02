Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.32, changing hands as high as $38.01 per share. Clearwater Paper Corp shares are currently trading up about 16.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CLW's low point in its 52 week range is $29.22 per share, with $46.4799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.34.
Also see: BTCM Options Chain
WPP Dividend History
Institutional Holders of GGPI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.