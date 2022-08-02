Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.88, changing hands as high as $99.14 per share. Clean Harbors Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLH's low point in its 52 week range is $81.56 per share, with $118.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.53.

