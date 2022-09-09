Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLDX

In trading on Friday, shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.81, changing hands as high as $32.45 per share. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLDX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.85 per share, with $57.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.68.

