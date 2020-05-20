Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLDR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cloudera Inc (Symbol: CLDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.00, changing hands as high as $9.29 per share. Cloudera Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLDR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.76 per share, with $12.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.18.

