Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CIT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.47, changing hands as high as $52.36 per share. CIT Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIT's low point in its 52 week range is $34.77 per share, with $56.615 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.40.

