Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CIM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.55, changing hands as high as $10.61 per share. Chimera Investment Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIM's low point in its 52 week range is $6.42 per share, with $22.985 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.44.

