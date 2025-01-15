Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CIM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.21, changing hands as high as $14.47 per share. Chimera Investment Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIM's low point in its 52 week range is $11.285 per share, with $16.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.