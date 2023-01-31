Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CIGI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.32, changing hands as high as $107.84 per share. Colliers International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIGI's low point in its 52 week range is $84.16 per share, with $158.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.26.

