Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CIBR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (Symbol: CIBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.84, changing hands as high as $41.19 per share. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIBR's low point in its 52 week range is $36.03 per share, with $46.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.