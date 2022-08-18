Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHX

In trading on Thursday, shares of ChampionX Corp (Symbol: CHX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.35, changing hands as high as $22.57 per share. ChampionX Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.64 per share, with $28.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.43.

