Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHTR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $355.19, changing hands as high as $357.12 per share. Charter Communications Inc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHTR's low point in its 52 week range is $297.66 per share, with $496.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $353.84. The CHTR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

