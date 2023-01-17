Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $121.20, changing hands as high as $122.33 per share. Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHH's low point in its 52 week range is $104.15 per share, with $153.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.10.

