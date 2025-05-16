Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHE

In trading on Friday, shares of Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $570.93, changing hands as high as $575.33 per share. Chemed Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHE's low point in its 52 week range is $512.1203 per share, with $623.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $575.07.

