Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.52, changing hands as high as $31.66 per share. Carlyle Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.59 per share, with $46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.49.

