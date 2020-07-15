Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CFX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.06, changing hands as high as $30.97 per share. Colfax Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFX's low point in its 52 week range is $12.23 per share, with $39.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.