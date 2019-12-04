Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.61, changing hands as high as $45.85 per share. CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CF's low point in its 52 week range is $38.90 per share, with $55.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.54.

