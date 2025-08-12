Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CEU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSX: CEU.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.79, changing hands as high as $7.88 per share. CES Energy Solutions Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEU's low point in its 52 week range is $5.59 per share, with $10.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.