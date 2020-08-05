Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.49, changing hands as high as $100.08 per share. Celanese Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CE's low point in its 52 week range is $52.70 per share, with $128.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.17. The CE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

