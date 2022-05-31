Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.44, changing hands as high as $7.69 per share. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CD's low point in its 52 week range is $3.75 per share, with $17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.57.

