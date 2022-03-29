Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CCXI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Symbol: CCXI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.42, changing hands as high as $25.72 per share. ChemoCentryx, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCXI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.53 per share, with $53.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.36.

